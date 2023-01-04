Beer production is expected to get underway this spring at Rooster Street Brewery, the new name for the brewpub replacing Rooster Street Butcher, a Lititz restaurant and bar that previously included a butcher shop.

When the on-site brewery begins operating, it will begin supplying beer for the restaurant.

German menu items and a second-floor expansion with an outdoor beer garden are other planned changes for the 11 S. Cedar St. restaurant that is now owned by David Stoudt, owner of Bulls Head Public House and Lititz Springs Inn, both at 14 E. Main St. in Lititz.

The roughly 50-seat restaurant continues to be operated by Tony and Kristina Page, who sold it to Stoudt last summer and agreed to keep running it for at least a year. The Pages, who began their business in Elizabethtown in 2012 as a butcher shop, moved it to Lititz in 2015 where they added a café that eventually became a restaurant and bar.

Stoudt said he bought the business last summer for $1.2 million, which included $700,000 for the real estate. With the sale, Stoudt closed the butcher shop that operated in a back production area as he made plans to set up a new brewery in the space. Rooster Street’s stands at Lancaster Central Market in downtown Lancaster and The Market at Wilbur in downtown Lititz closed last fall.

Stoudt said the brewery equipment has been ordered and should be installed in time to begin making beer in March or April. Meanwhile, Stoudt has gotten municipal approval to transfer an “R” restaurant liquor license into the borough to use alongside the brewery license.

A brewery license would have allowed the restaurant to sell only Pennsylvania-produced wine and liquor alongside its own beer. With a restaurant liquor license, Rooster Street Brewery wouldn’t be limited to products made in the state and could, for example, offer a variety of German beers as part of a full alcoholic drinks menu of beer, wine and liquor.

The restaurant liquor license is coming from Brady’s Pub, an Earl Township restaurant that closed in March 2022. Having won municipal approval in late December for the transfer, Stoudt is now submitting an application to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, whose reviews typically take three to four months.

Rooster Street Butcher currently serves Pennsylvania-produced beer and cocktails in its restaurant since it continues to operate as a satellite location for downtown Lancaster-based Thistle Finch Distillery.

When it can offer its own beer, Rooster Street Brewery will specialize in traditional German-style lagers and Czech pilsners, Stoudt said. The head brewer will be Josh Kauffman, a Lancaster County native who is coming from Väsen Brewing Co. in Richmond, Virginia. Kauffman, whose family moved to Ohio after he finished fourth grade at Rohrerstown Elementary School in East Hempfield Township, still has many relatives in the area.

Besides setting up the brewery operation and making some menu changes, Stoudt said he hopes to eventually expand the restaurant by adding an upstairs area that will include a beer garden. Those expansions, which he said wouldn’t happen until next year, could give the restaurant seating for more than 100.

Stoudt estimates he is investing $1 million to set up the brewery and secure the restaurant liquor license and will spend another $1 million in 2024 to expand the restaurant.

Rooster Street Butcher

Address: 11 S. Cedar St., Lititz

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday

Info: roosterst.com, facebook.com/Roosterst