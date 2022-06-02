Rolled Cold Creamery, which has an ice cream shop in downtown Lancaster, has opened a takeout shop in Intercourse.

The new Rolled Cold Creamery occupies a small outbuilding in Smucker Village, a retail area at 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike near Kitchen Kettle Village. The shop features specialty and seasonal ice cream flavors with a variety of toppings.

The ice cream at Rolled Cold Creamery is made to order by thinly spreading cream on a freezing cold pan, which turns it into ice cream. It is then carved into the individual rolls —about the size of a roll of quarters — and arranged in a cup.

Rolled Cold Creamery is owned by Dante DiCamillo, who opened his Lancaster city shop in 2017 at 24 E. Orange St. Rolled Cold Creamery also has a location in Lynchburg, Virginia.