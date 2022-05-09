Citing the rising cost of ingredients, the owners of Ric’s Bread have announced plans to end lunch service May 20 at their downtown Lancaster bake shop.

“Hopefully, things will become better in the near future and we will be able to serve lunch again,” the owners posted May 9 post on the wholesale and retail bakery’s Facebook page.

Ric’s Bread, which also has a bakery stand at Lancaster Central Market, said it will continue to sell breakfast sandwiches, bagels, pastries and other bread items from its shop at 24 N. Queen St. The only change will be the discontinuation at Queen Street of the lunch menu which features soup, salads, wraps and sandwiches.

“The crazy prices and the lack of people working downtown are the main causes of this decision. We would have to double our prices, and we are unwilling to do that to our customers,” the owners posted on their Facebook page in response to a customer’s comment on the change.

Ric’s Bread, which is now owned by Michael and Michele Stauffer, was begun in 1994 by Ric and Mary Tribble who opened the Central Market stand and operated a bakery at 414 N. Pine St. before moving it to Queen St. The Tribbles sold the business in 2005 to Ron Pfeiffer, who sold it to the Stauffers in 2008.

Ric Tribble, who went into the real estate business after selling his namesake bakery business, died in June 2021.