Revelations of Freedom Ministries, a nonprofit addiction recovery program which has a thrift store near New Holland, will be opening a new store next month in Ronks.

The Freedom Thrift on Thirty store will take an 8,000-square-foot spot at 2853 Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) in East Lampeter Township where it will sell clothing, home goods, books and seasonal items, among other things. It is slated to open March 2.

Like the Freedom Thrift store at 114 Ranck Church Road, proceeds from the Ronks store will support Revelation of Freedom ministries, a religious nonprofit whose addiction-recovery services for men include a residential program.

The new store will be located behind Dienner’s Country Restaurant. The spot is the former home of Metal & Crate, a furniture store which closed in December and moved its collection to King’s Kountry Impressions just across the street at 2847 Lincoln Highway East.