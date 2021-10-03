Renovation plans for West End Market in Lancaster city include the creation of new areas for a restaurant and bike shop, as well as rentable studio and rehearsal space.

The former Huber’s West End Market building at 501 W. Lemon St. was bought in April by Tracey Davis, a yoga instructor, and Adam Davis, an executive at Tait, a Lititz-based live events staging company.

Lancaster city zoning officials recently approved some renovation plans for the 10,000-square-foot property, which the Davises bought for $1.01 million from Glenn and Dee Huber, whose family opened the market in 1960. Since the sale, Starla and Matthew Russel, who own The Horse Inn in Lancaster, have operated the market as West End Market.

The renovation will create space for the Russels to expand food and drink options at the market. Some dining and bar seating will be added, along with a sandwich counter. Takeout service for beer and wine is also planned, according to a zoning application filed with Lancaster city.

A back warehouse space will be renovated for Hush Money Bikes, which will move from 237 N. Prince St., where it opened in April 2020. Chris Caldwell, one of Hush Money’s owners, said the full-service bike shop is outgrowing its current space and will be able to offer more products in the new spot, where they can also have a better work environment.

Second-floor space at the market will become The Second Story Studio, which will have rentable studio space for art, dance and yoga instructors. There will also be rentable rooms for massage, bodywork and counseling. Greenspace in the back will be developed into a playground.

Tracey Davis said they hope to finalize the work next summer. She declined to estimate the cost.