Reifsnyder’s Bridal Boutique is hosting a series of clearance sales as the Lancaster city shop winds down after 41 years in business. The dress shop at 595 N. Franklin St. will close for good by the end of the month, with the space becoming available for lease, according to Eric Reifsnyder, son of the owner.

Nancy Reifsnyder began her namesake dress shop out of her home in 1981 before moving to her current spot in 1988, which she bought with her husband, Harry, who died in 2007. Through the years, Reifsnyder has been helped at the shop by several family members.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the shop has been open only by appointment, as it has maintained its supply of dresses. Gowns will be sold at an inventory clearance sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Additional sales scheduled as needed before the end of the month. Information about any upcoming sales is being posted at the “Online Lancaster County Yardsale” group on Facebook.