After hosting a series of clearance sales over the last several months, Reifsnyder’s Bridal Boutique has closed its Lancaster city shop for good, ending 41 years in business.

The dress boutique at 595 N. Franklin St. had a final sale May 1, with remaining inventory now being consigned at local bridal shops or sold online, according to Eric Reifsnyder, son of owner Nancy Reifsnyder.

The dress shop space, which is owned by the Reifsnyders, will be leased to Vizion Beauty, a nail salon next door that will expanding into the area, Ericy Reifsnyder said. The dress shop will be fully vacated before the end of the month, he said.

Nancy Reifsnyder began her namesake dress shop out of her home in 1981 before moving to her current spot in 1988, which she bought with her husband, Harry, who died in 2007. Through the years, Reifsnyder has been helped at the shop by several family members

The dress shop closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and was open by appointment only until it began liquidation sales in April.