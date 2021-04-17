Levengoods of Lancaster has closed its Lancaster city hard cider tasting room as it makes plans to move.

Owner Lane Levengood, who opened the 104 W. King St. tasting room in July 2017, said the tasting room closed late last month because the landlord plans to redevelop the space for residences.

Levengood is still finalizing plans to relocate, but said the cider making operation and tasting room will be separated with the upcoming move. Production will resume within the next two months at a new spot, while a new tasting room and retail area will open by early fall, he said. In the meantime, Levengoods will be selling its cider for a pop-up tent behind Rachel’s Creperie, 201 W Lemon St.

Dreams Collide, a tattoo shop in the same building at 7 S. Prince St. will also be affected by the redevelopment plans. Owner Wes Schulz said the current location at will remain open through at least the end of May as a new location is sought.