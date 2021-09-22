Red Rose Sports Cards has opened in an East Hempfield Township shopping Center.

The sports card shop takes a 2,600-square-foot spot at 126 S. Centerville Road in Woods Edge Plaza. It features a variety of sports cards, including single cards, individual packs, hobby boxes and graded card boxes and packs. It also buys, trades and consigns cards. While focused on sports cards, the shop also carries cards for Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering cards.

Red Rose Sports Cards is owned by Chris Dreisbach, Matthew DiSipio and Adam Aloisi. The three friends are longtime card collectors who are featuring some of their own cards at the shop. Dreisbach is CEO of Elizabethtown-based Blueprints for Addiction Recovery where DiSipio also works. Aloisi is a real estate investor, financial analyst and former Hempfield School District board member.

The card shop’s opening will be celebrated with a 6 p.m. Thursday appearance by Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott and a 6:30 p.m. Friday appearance by former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. Both will be signing autographs.