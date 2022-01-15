Rack Room Shoes plans to close its Shops at Rockvale store in mid-February.

The roughly 25,000-square-foot store is located at the eastern end of the Route 30 shopping center in East Lampeter Township just off of Rockvale Road. It opened at another space in Rockvale in 2010 before moving to its current spot two years later.

Rack Room Shoes carries footwear for men, women and children in comfort, dress, casual and athletic categories. It is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates more than 500 stores in 36 states under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe brand. In Lancaster County, there are Rack Room Shoes stores at Shops at Rockvale and Tanger Outlets, both in East Lampeter Township, and the Shoppes at Belmont in Manheim Township.

At Rockvale, the Rack Room Shoes is in a part of the shopping center that is being considered for redevelopment into a mix of residential and commercial space.