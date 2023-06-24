QVC Outlet, which was one of the earliest tenants of what is now the Shops at Rockvale, will close its store there this fall.

The store sells jewelry, home décor and women’s clothing, including discontinued items, customer returns and repackaged items from the HSN’s on-air displays. It operates from a roughly 10,000-square-foot space along Rockvale Drive where commercial buildings are slated to be torn down so new apartments can be built.

“After careful consideration, QVC has made the decision to close the QVC Rockvale retail outlet store,” a QVC spokesperson said, adding that an exact store closing date had not been determined.

A Rockvale representative said the QVC store is slated to close by the end of September.

QVC opened a store at the Route 30 shopping center in East Lampeter Township in 1987, the year after the first 11 stores debuted in what was then Rockvale Square Outlet. It is one of three stores operated by QVC, which also has outlet stores in Fraser, Chester County, and Brandon, Florida.

New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes, which bought Rockvale in December 2022, plans to tear down half the shopping center and build 16 new four-story apartment buildings containing 504 residential units. The first four apartment buildings will replace the commercial building west of South Willowdale Drive that is now home of the Lee/Wrangler, which will also be moving elsewhere.