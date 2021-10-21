The former Federal Taphouse in downtown Lancaster has reopened as Queen Street Bistro.

The new restaurant at 201 N. Queen St. is owned by Tony and Rebecca Lyristis, along with Tony’s brother, Dennis. Tony and Rebecca Lyristis also own Trio Bar & Grill in West Hempfield Township, and Dennis Lyristis owns Antonio's Pizza House in western Lancaster city, which was founded in 1998 by the brothers.

Tony Lyristis said he and his brother had been looking for a new restaurant venture and were drawn to the spot in downtown Lancaster where ample parking is available in the Red Rose Transit Authority’s Queen Street parking garage.

“Without COVID, this space wouldn’t have been available to us,” he said.

The two-floor restaurant at 201 N. Queen St. is located in a corner space owned by the RRTA, which also owns the adjacent parking garage. Before opening, the new owners oversaw renovations that included installing new lighting, repainting, adding new furniture and putting in new kitchen equipment.

Federal Taphouse, which opened in 2013, featured 100 beers on tap as well as a wood-fired pizza oven. The Queen Street Bistro owners kept the oven but have reduced the selection of beers to around 30, using several taps for each beer.

Tony Lyristis said he hopes Queen Street Bistro will become a “neighborhood bar” like he said has happened with Trio. It will offer happy hour specials to appeal to downtown office workers and a “casual” menu that will include burgers, pizza and seafood dishes such as lobster roll and halibut cooked in the wood-fired oven.

Queen Street Bistro has seating for around 200, including a corner mezzanine space with a small bar and seating for around 20. It will operate with around 40 employees.

Federal Taphouse closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The group of investors that owned Federal Taphouse began considering a sale after the restaurant’s general manager left, according to Lloyd Midgett, a Wohlsen Construction executive who was one of the investors.

There are also Federal Taphouse locations in Harrisburg and State College, but those are now separately owned and operated, Midgett said.