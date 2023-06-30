Puff N Stuff is slated to close its last location as the Lancaster city head shop winds down after more than 50 years in business.

Following a liquidation sale, the Puff N Stuff shop at 121 E. Chestnut St. will likely close sometime next week, said Ryan Leese, who owns the business with his dad, Brian. Leese said the business at the shop, which opened last fall, was never as good as it was at Puff N Stuff’s former, longtime location at 253 N. Queen.

The Queen Street shop closed in June 2021 after the building was condemned because of a variety of electrical and structural issues. The Puff N Stuff location at the Shops at Rockvale, which opened in the spring of 2021, closed in April.

Leese said the business never recovered from the closure of the Queen Street location, which he called the beginning of a “downward spiral.” In addition, he said many smoke shops are now selling a similar product mix as Puff N Stuff, which originally opened in 1969 with a different owner at 227 N. Prince St. in Lancaster.

Puff N Stuff sells smoking accessories such as pipes, vaporizers, rolling paper, water pipes and bubblers. The store also sells incense, T-shirts and tapestries as well as CBD and hemp products.

“We have had so many great years and have met so many great people along the way and are blessed and thankful for each and every one of our faithful patrons and business associates that helped make Puff ‘N Stuff a staple in Lancaster for over 50 years,” read a post on the Puff N Stuff Facebook page announcing the closure.