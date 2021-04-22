Puff ‘N Stuff, an alternative boutique with a location in downtown Lancaster, has opened a new store in the Shops at Rockvale.

Like the 253 N. Queen St. store, the Rockvale Puff ‘N Stuff sells smoking accessories such as pipes, vaporizers, rolling paper, water pipes and bubblers and also offers incense, T-shirts and tapestries. The shop also carries CBD and local hemp products and offers custom printing for T-shirts and other clothing.

At Rockvale, Puff ‘N Stuff takes a spot right along Route 30, between Kirklands and Qdoba.

Puff ‘N Stuff is owned by Ryan Leese, and his dad, Brian. Ryan Leese said they opened the new shop to appeal to customers who worry about finding parking at the downtown store.

Puff 'N Stuff Address: 35 S. Willowdale Drive. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info.: 717-393-9772, facebook.com/puffstuffpa.