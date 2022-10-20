Having abandoned plans to reopen in its longtime home on Queen Street, Puff ‘N Stuff has opened in a new Lancaster city spot.

The new Puff ‘N Stuff at 121 E. Chestnut St. carries the alternative boutique’s selection of smoking accessories such as pipes, vaporizers, rolling paper, water pipes and bubblers. The store also sells incense, T-shirts and tapestries as well as CBD and hemp products.

Puff ‘N Stuff, which also has a store in the Shops at Rockvale, previously had a store at 253 N. Queen St. That location closed in June 2021 after the building was condemned because of a variety of electrical and structural issues.

Ryan Leese, who owns Puff ‘N Stuff with his dad Brian, said they got tired of waiting for the owner to make needed repairs on their former location and decided to move on by opening a new store in Lancaster city.

Puff 'N Stuff Address: 121 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster city Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday Info.: 717-393-9772, puffnstuffpa.com.myshopify.com, facebook.com/puffnstuffpa