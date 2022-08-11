Prussian Street Arcade, which has a vendor marketplace in Manheim, has opened a second location at an East Hempfield Township shopping center.

The new Prussian Street Arcade at 2200 Embassy Drive takes a 2,800-square-foot spot in Lime Spring Square, the shopping center along Rohrerstown Road that includes Starbucks, Aldi and Panera Bread. Prussian Street Arcade is in a spot once occupied by F45 Training behind Fuddruckers and Starbucks.

The spot hosts around 70 vendors, the vast majority of whom are brand new to Prussian Street, said Michael Ferrari, who owns the business with his wife, Susan.

The Ferraris said they opened a second location because they couldn’t accommodate all the vendors who contacted them about wanting to set up at their 49 N. Main St. space in Manheim.

Featuring sellers of vintage and handmade goods, Prussian Street Arcade opened a 10,000-square-foot marketplace in fall 2019, becoming part of REO Manheim Marketplace, which is a redevelopment of the former Bickel’s Snack Foods complex at 49-51 N. Main St.

PRUSSIAN STREET ARCADE Address: 2200 Embassy Drive, East Hempfield Township. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Info: 717-879-9939, prussianstreetarcade.com, facebook.com/prussianstreetarcade