A basement bar and lounge featuring premium wine and whiskey from around the world has opened in downtown Lancaster.

Located at 30 N. Queen St., Proof of Lancaster is accessible via a stairwell on North Queen Street or down a set of steps from the alley next to Central Market. Located below Details gift shop, Proof of Lancaster features stone and brick walls as well as brick archway leading into a semi-private space that’s below the sidewalk.

The onetime basement of a bank, the space was most recently a fitness studio. Renovations to turn it into an 80-seat lounge included building the bar, setting up the seating areas, and updating the kitchen, which occupies the former bank vault.

Proof of Lancaster features more than 500 drink varieties including premium whiskey from Ireland and Japan. There’s also rum, tequila, vodka and cordials. Most of the spirits are in the $10 to $20 range for a 2-ounce pour, but a few are significantly higher, including a 25-year-old Dalmore whiskey that costs $250. Classic and specialty cocktails are also served.

The food menu includes a variety of charcuterie boards as well as small plates such as mushroom risotto, crab cakes and oysters on the half shell. While someone could get a meal, Proof of Lancaster is meant to be a pre-or post-dinner stop, explains Rob Ecklin, president of Ecklin Development group, which owns and operates Proof of Lancaster.

Ecklin Development is a real estate developer and investment firm that owns numerous properties in downtown Lancaster, including the 14-story W.W. Griest Building at 8 N. Queen St.