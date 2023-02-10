Prince Street Cafe, with locations in Lancaster and York, has expanded with a third location in Columbia.

The new Prince Street Cafe takes a spot at 301 Locust St., the former home of Cafe 301, which closed in November. The new cafe opened in early February following minor renovations and updates to the space. It will feature breakfast items, salads, sandwiches and coffee, and be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Owned by Kyle Sollenberger and Crystal Weaver, Prince Street Cafe is part of the Lancaster-based Commons Co., which also includes Passenger Coffee, Merrymaker Catering, Necessary Coffee and Commissary Kitchen & Bakery.

The original Prince Street Cafe opened in Lancaster city in 2006, taking a spot at 15 N. Prince St. across the street from the Fulton Theatre. The York city cafe at 2 W. Market St. opened in 2019.

The new Prince Street Cafe in Columbia occupies the first floor of the former Jack Horner Shoe Store, a property that has been renovated by Columbia developers Don and Becky Murphy.

PRINCE STREET CAFE COLUMBIA Address: 301 Locust St., Columbia. Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 pm. daily. Info.: 717-482-5330, princestreetcafe.com “Prince Street Cafe Columbia” on Facebook.