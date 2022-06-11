A fast casual restaurant offering customizable Italian dishes is planning a new restaurant in Rapho Township.

Presto! Fast Italian has signed a lease for an 1,100-square-foot space in the Donegal Square shopping center east of Mount Joy near routes 230 and 283, according to Bennett Williams Commercial, which handles leasing for the center. The new restaurant at 2101 Strickler Road will take a spot between Mick’s All-American Pub and Tropical Smoothie Café.

At Presto! Fast Italian, patrons create custom dishes by choosing pasta, sauce, veggies and a protein.

A restaurant concept for York-based O.N.E. Hospitality Group, Presto! Fast Italian has five locations in York and Lancaster counties, including at Park City Center and The Market at the Wilbur in Lititz. It is also developing another restaurant in the York area.

ONE Hospitality Group also operates Tutoni’s Restaurant and Aviano’s Trattoria in York and is developing Andonia’s Chophouse at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township.

A spokesperson for ONE Hospitality Group said the Presto! Fast Italian location in Rapho Township is slated to open sometime this summer.