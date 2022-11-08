Beer will replace used furniture in one of Ephrata Borough’s most recognizable buildings.

Pour Man’s Brewing Co. has announced plans to move its taproom from the edge of town to the former Sprecher’s Hardware store at 24 E. Main St., a circa-1912 building whose old advertising mural is a downtown landmark.

At the Sprecher’s Hardware building, Pour Man’s Brewing will replace Hometown Refurnishings, a used furniture and home décor store that opened at the spot in 2015 and will be moving in January to a new location just off Route 322 west of the borough at 20 Snyder Lane in Clay Township.

“Our production in our current space has maxed out and we are in need of more space for produce to keep up with demand,” said Ryan Foltz, who owns Pour Man’s Brewery with Sam Son. “We also loved the Sprecher’s building so when the opportunity to move there came to us we jumped on it immediately.”

At its new leased space across the street from Ephrata National Bank, Pour Man’s Brewing plans to install two bars on the first floor, where there will be seating for around 100. The second floor, which will have a bar offering views of downtown, will function as overflow seating and also be available as a rental space.

The new taproom will feature 20 house-made beers served on site or sold in four-packs and cases for takeout. There will also be cocktails, wine and cider as well as an expanded food menu. Renovations are slated to begin in early 2023 with a planned opening by the summer.

When the downtown location opens, the Pour Man’s taproom at 284 S. Reading Road brewery will close to the public and the taproom area there – which opened in 2018 – will become part of Pour Man’s expanded brewery operation at the site.

Effort on to revitalize downtown

Ira George Sprecher opened Sprecher’s Hardware in 1868, selling goods on the first floor and living on the second floor. In 1912, the family demolished the original store and replaced it with the current building, which was the home of the family hardware store until 2000.

The property was bought in 2015 by the owners of Hometown Refurnishings, who sold it in August 2021 for $450,000 to Ephrata Development Co., a downtown development organization that operates as Mainspring Ephrata.

"Mainspring of Ephrata is thrilled that Pour Man's Brewing is expanding into our historic Sprecher Building,” said Joy Ashley, the group’s executive director. “This is just what our downtown needs. Customers will experience drinking a select brew from an award-winning brewery under the stamped tin ceiling of a location that has welcomed customers for over 100 years."

A planned use for the former Sprecher’s Hardware building follows the reopening in October of the New Main Theater by the owners of Black Forest Brewery. The movie theater on the first floor of the Brossman Building at 124 E. Main St. had stopped regularly showing movies in January.

Also in the first block of East Main Street, renovation work is continuing on the former home of Lancaster Farming and three community newspapers owned by LNP Media Group. The property at 1 E. Main St. was sold in February 2021 to an insurance company that now has its offices in part of the building and had been considering the possible addition of a restaurant or brewpub to the site, although no plans have been finalized.