Pour Man’s Brewing Co. is opening its new Ephrata taproom Saturday in the former Sprecher’s Hardware store, a circa-1912 building whose old advertising mural is a downtown landmark.

The Pour Man’s Bier and Hoagie Haus at 24 E. Main St. features 19 beers on tap as well as a menu of Philly-style hoagies and bar snacks. The taproom also offers Pennsylvania-made wine, canned cocktails and seltzers.

Pour Man’s Bier and Hoagie Haus features two newly built bars on the first floor where there is seating for around 100. The second floor, which has a bar offering views of downtown, functions as an overflow area and is also available as rental space.

With the opening of the new location, the Pour Man’s taproom at 284 S. Reading Road has closed to the public and the taproom area there – which opened in 2018 – has become part of Pour Man’s expanded brewery operation at the site. Pour Man’s Brewing Co. is owned by Ryan Foltz and Sam Son.

Ira George opened Sprecher’s Hardware in 1868, selling goods on the first floor and living on the second floor. In 1912, the family demolished the original store and replaced it with the current building, which was the home of the Sprecher family’s hardware store until 2000.

The property was bought in 2015 by the owners of Hometown Refurnishing, who previously had their new and used furniture store in the building but moved in January to 20 Snyder Lane in Clay Township. The Hometown Refurnishing owners sold the Sprecher building in August 2021 for $450,000 to Ephrata Development Co., a downtown development organization that operates as Mainspring Ephrata and is leasing the space for the new taproom.

“This is a giant step toward realizing our vision for downtown revitalization -- a popular brewery opening in downtown Ephrata, across from the Rail Trail entrance and located in a preserved building of historic significance,” said Joy Ashley, Mainspring Ephrata’s executive director.