Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will be bringing its fried chicken and biscuits to Ephrata.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen has leased a 2,400-square-foot space in Ephrata Crossing, the new shopping center just east of Ephrata near routes 322 and 222. Popeye’s would take a spot in a building behind Chipotle and Jersey’ Mike’s, according to an announcement from Bennett Williams Commercial which handles leasing for Ephrata Crossing.

Popeyes features mild and spicy fried chicken as well as seafood, sandwiches and sides such as jambalaya, green beans and macaroni and cheese.

In Lancaster County Popeye’s has a restaurant in Manheim Township at 1401 Manheim Pike and is developing a restaurant in East Lampeter Township at a former Pizza Hut at 2246 Lincoln Highway East.

A representative for Popeyes did not respond to a question asking when the Ephrata Township or East Lampeter locations are expected to open.

Popeyes is an Atlanta-based restaurant chain with more than 2,700 U.S. restaurants. It is owned by Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Tim Hortons, Burger King and Firehouse Subs.