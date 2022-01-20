Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is bringing its fried chicken and biscuits to Ephrata Township.

The fried chicken fast-food restaurant has leased a 2,400-square-foot space in Ephrata Crossing, the new shopping center near routes 322 and 222.

It will take a spot in a building behind Chipotle and Jersey Mike’s, according to an announcement from Bennett Williams Commercial, which handles leasing for Ephrata Crossing.

Popeyes features mild and spicy fried chicken as well as seafood, sandwiches and sides such as jambalaya, green beans and macaroni and cheese.

In Lancaster County, Popeyes has a restaurant at 1401 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township and is developing a restaurant at the site of a former Pizza Hut at 2246 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

A representative for Popeyes did not respond to a question asking when the Ephrata Township and East Lampeter Township locations are expected to open.

Popeyes is an Atlanta-based restaurant chain with more than 2,700 U.S. locations. It is owned by Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Tim Hortons, Burger King and Firehouse Subs.