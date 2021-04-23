Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is making plans to open a new restaurant in East Lampeter Township, near Dutch Wonderland.

The restaurant will replace a former Pizza Hut at 2246 Lincoln Highway East, which closed in early 2020. Popeyes features mild and spicy fried chicken as well as seafood, sandwiches and sides such as jambalaya, green beans and macaroni and cheese.

East Lampeter Township officials conditionally approved a plan Monday to demolish the former Pizza Hut and build a new, 3,000-square foot restaurant in its place. A representative for Popeyes did not respond to a question asking when the restaurant is expected to open.

The East Lampeter Township restaurant would be the second Lancaster County location for Popeyes, which opened its first in 2014 at a former Wendy’s at 1401 Manheim Pike. The Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant chain has some 3,100 U.S. restaurants.

Popeyes is owned by Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Tim Hortons and Burger King.