Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is opening a fast-food restaurant Friday along Route 30 near Tanger Outlets, the first of three new Lancaster County locations the fried chicken and biscuits retailer will be opening here.

The Popeyes at 2246 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township replaces a Pizza Hut that closed in early 2000 and was later demolished. The new 3,000-square-foot restaurant features a drive-thru.

Popeyes, which already has a restaurant at a former Wendy’s along Manheim Pike near Route 30, is planning new restaurants in Ephrata and Lancaster townships.

The Ephrata Township restaurant will take a 2,400-square-foot spot in Ephrata Crossing, the shopping center along Route 322 just west of Route 222. That location is slated to open by October.

The Lancaster Township restaurant will replace a former PNC bank branch in the Giant-anchored Stone Mill Plaza. A spokesperson did not respond to a message asking when that restaurant is expected to open.

Popeyes features mild and spicy fried chicken as well as seafood, sandwiches and sides such as jambalaya, green beans and macaroni and cheese.

The Atlanta-based chain, which operates some 2,700 U.S. restaurants, is owned by Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Tim Hortons and Burger King.