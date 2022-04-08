A temporary retail space for artists and entrepreneurs recently debuted in Lancaster city.

The Pop-Up Shop at 354 N. Queen St. is a 300-square-foot storefront that is being offered as a daily rental. The retail area, which includes shelving, a bathroom, and a back workspace, can be reserved for $100 for a 12-hour day.

Since its debut, Pop-Up Shop has hosted a jewelry seller, herbalist, and a candlemaker, among others.

The Pop-Up Shop is owned by TJ and Christy Griffin who are real estate investors and entrepreneurs who spent $250,000 last July on the property that includes the retail space and two apartments. Christy Griffin is a realtor and interior designer, while TJ Griffin owns Creative Hope Studios, which specializes in building recording studios in schools, youth centers, and treatment facilities.

The Pop-Up Shop takes space that was formerly a psychiatrist’s office.

Pop-Up Shop Address: 354 N. Queen St. Info.: facebook.com/ThePopUpShopOnQueen