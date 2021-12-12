A store selling art and handmade goods has opened in downtown Lancaster.

Pop of Color Art at 50 N. Queen St. features the work of Morgan Popson, the store’s owner and primary artist. Popson is a recent Elizabethtown College graduate who creates abstract watercolors and minimalist paintings. She also makes clay jewelry and upcycles and resells vintage clothing and home décor.

In addition to Popson’s own work, Pop of Color Art features original art, art prints clothing, home décor and candles from other local artists. It is accepting applications from artists and makers who want to have work carried at the store.

The roughly 900-square-foot store was most recently occupied by Brick Heads, a Lego store that is now located in Manheim Township at 2724 Lititz Pike.