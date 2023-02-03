Elizabethtown police Chief Ed Cunningham is helping to open a deli in the middle of town that he hopes will become a community hub.

Cunningham and his wife, Kristin, are making plans for The Spot Hometown Deli, which will be situated at 28 S. Market St., the former home of Fuego Latino, which closed in December. The Cunninghams hope to open their new restaurant April 1.

With seating for around 35, The Spot Hometown Deli will have a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches, emphasizing efficient pickup of to-go orders as well as boxed lunches and family meals, Cunningham said. It will feature salads and sandwiches named for local businesses that can earn a discount or free item for customers who bring in a receipt from the businesses.

“We want to tie in our businesses with supporting the other businesses in town,” Cunningham said. “This is our way to give back to the community and really become fixtures in the community.”

Cunningham said they initially plan to be open for breakfast only on the weekends but may expand breakfast through the week based on staffing. The deli would stay open until after dinner.

Cunningham, who has some experience working in restaurants, has been Elizabethtown’s police chief for five years. His wife, who also has some restaurant experience, is a nurse who has also been a nursing instructor.

Before it was Fuego Latino, the restaurant space next to Funk Brewing was home to a variety of other restaurants, including Boothy’s BBQ and Pita Pit.

The Spot Hometown Deli Address: 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown Info.: facebook.com/TheSpotHometownDeli Expected opening: April 1