Poke Bowl Station, which features raw fish salad and sushi burritos, has opened a new restaurant along Route 30 near Tanger Outlets.

The East Lampeter Township restaurant at 2232 Lincoln Highway East is the third location for Poke Bowl Station, which also has a Millersville restaurant near a Sheetz and a Manheim Township location at 2095 Fruitville Pike, near Buffalo Wild Wings.

All the restaurants offer bowls that include fish, chicken or steak served over rice with a variety of vegetable toppings. Customers can create their own bowls or choose from some signature options. The sushi burritos, or “sushirittos,” offer similar combinations served in a roasted seaweed wrap.

The new Poke Bowl Station takes a spot in East Lancaster Plaza, a 7,600-square-foot commercial building that also includes Chipotle, SuperCuts and Jersey Mike’s.