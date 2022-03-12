Poke Bowl Station has opened in Millersville with raw fish salad and sushi burritos.

The new restaurant near Sheetz at 367 Comet Drive is a second location for Poke Station, which also has a Manheim Township location at 2095 Fruitville Pike, near Buffalo Wild Wings.

Both restaurants offer bowls that include fish, chicken, and steak served over rice with a variety of vegetable toppings. Customers can create their own bowls or choose from some signature options. The sushi burritos, or “sushirittos” offer similar combinations served in a roasted seaweed wrap.

The new restaurant next to the former Bert’s Bottle Shop has seating for around 30.