Three friends from graduate school are planning to open an independent bookstore next month in Lancaster city.

Pocket Books is tentatively slated to open April 21 at 903 Wheatland Ave. and will primarily sell new, fiction books but will also offer some used books.

Jessica Callahan, Austin Carter and Julie Ross bought the two-and-a-half-story building last month for $450,000 and plan to house the bookstore in the roughly 1,000-square-foot space on the first floor. Callahan and Ross live on the second floor, although Callahan said that space could eventually also be used for the bookstore.

Callahan said the bookstore’s collection will “speak to feminist ideals and be queer welcoming.”

“We want it to be a safe space for everybody,” Callahan said.

Carter is originally from Lititz, Callahan hails from Texas and Ross is from Massachusetts. The trio was recently in graduate school in Ohio when they decided to move back to Carter’s home area and start the bookstore they’ve long dreamed of having. Callahan and Ross were both studying sociology and Carter was studying English.

Pocket Books is replacing Allure Salon, which has moved to a spot near Wegmans in The Crossings at Conestoga Creek.