Citing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the owners of Mount Hope Estate & Winery have dropped their plans to develop a new sit-down restaurant in Manheim.

In late 2019, Scott and Heather Bowser announced plans for Weary Traveler, a restaurant on the square in the borough that would showcase their wine, beer and spirits. Plans called for the development of 1 S. Charlotte St. into an 80-seat restaurant along with a market area as well as some patio seating.

An opening was targeted for the end of 2020, but the Bowsers announced last May that delays related to the pandemic pushed that back to this winter.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic claimed another promising restaurant venture and the difficult decision was reached that now is not the time to expand culinary horizons. Plans were scraped and the Weary Traveler and the property was sold,” read an announcement sent to customers.

The property sale had not been listed last week in public records and a Mount Hope spokeswoman declined to identify the buyer or the sale price.