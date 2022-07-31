Pizzeria 211 has opened at Southern Market in Lancaster city, taking a newly renovated restaurant space along Queen Street at the historic farmers market which reopened as a food hall in January.

While Pizzeria 211 serves a traditional hand-tossed pizza, its feature is a Detroit-style pan pizza, an airy rectangular pizza with a thick crust and cheese that extends to the edge. The menu also includes a chicken parmesan sandwich, meatball sub and cheesesteak sandwich.

The restaurant has an entrance off the lobby of Southern Market as well its own entrance off Queen Street. It has seating inside for 20 as well as some seating on a patio.

Pizzeria 211 is owned by Matthew Shultz, who has worked in restaurants in Lancaster and Philadelphia and also worked in the jewelry industry. He left the jewelry industry and began working in pizza shops with the goal of one day owning his own place.

While Southern Market is closed Monday and Tuesday, Pizzeria 211 is open on Monday. Shultz says he expects to eventually open seven days a week and hopes to begin offering delivery in the fall.

Pizzeria 211 Address: 100 S. Queen St. Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Info: 717-517-3015, instagram.com/pizzeria_211