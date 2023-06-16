The owners of PizzaTown in Mount Joy Township have opened an Italian restaurant and winery next door to their longtime pizza shop.

Located just off Route 743 at 50 Veterans Drive, Ferrarelli House of Wine occupies a 2,900-square-foot space that is connected by a foyer to PizzaTown. Both restaurants are owned by Giuseppe and Vita Ferrarelli along with their children Sandra, Andrew and Valeria.

Ferrarelli House of Wine, which features a variety of appetizers and Italian dishes, shares a kitchen and some menu items with PizzaTown. Both restaurants feature wine made in a new winery that was added during recent renovations. They also offer Pennsylvania-produced beer as well as mixed drinks made with liquor produced in the state.

Ferrarelli House of Wine opened with six of its own varieties, including pinot noir, moscato, cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay. The wine, which is made from imported Italian grapes, can be sold in reusable bottles that can be refilled at a discount.

Ferrarelli House of Wine has inside seating for around 60 as well as space for nearly 40 outside. It replaces Rally Point Taproom, which closed in January. Rally Point Taproom was a sales location for Cox Brewing Company, which consolidated at its brewery at 276 Heisey Quarry Road near Rheems.