Steel Peel Pizza 2
Buy Now

Inside Steel Peel, which has just opened near Franklin & Marshall College. 

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

Steel Peel, a pizzeria in Lancaster city near Franklin & Marshall College, announced it had closed its doors after a four-year run.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, we can no longer facilitate keeping Steel Peel open," said Steel Peel's Facebook page on Saturday.

The cause of closure was not immediately made available. The restaurant was located at 611 Harrisburg Ave.

As of Monday morning, the Facebook post had nearly 150 shares and had several hundred comments, most of which expressed sadness at the restaurant closing.

This article will be updated.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next