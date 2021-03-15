Steel Peel, a pizzeria in Lancaster city near Franklin & Marshall College, announced it had closed its doors after a four-year run.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, we can no longer facilitate keeping Steel Peel open," said Steel Peel's Facebook page on Saturday.

The cause of closure was not immediately made available. The restaurant was located at 611 Harrisburg Ave.

As of Monday morning, the Facebook post had nearly 150 shares and had several hundred comments, most of which expressed sadness at the restaurant closing.

This article will be updated.