Pizza Boli’s, a Baltimore-based chain of pizza shops, will be expanding to Lancaster County with a new location in Lancaster city.

Pizza Boli’s will take a space in Clay Terrace, a small shopping center at 24 W. Clay St. The spot was formerly occupied by Queen Six Pack.

The menu at Pizza Boli’s includes pizza, wings and pasta dishes as well as stromboli, subs and salads.

Adeel Amjad, a franchising representative for Pizza Boli’s, said the new shop is slated to open by the end of September. He declined to name the franchisee.

Javed Nasir opened the first Pizza Boli’s in Baltimore in 1985. The chain, which has grown through franchise locations, now has 85 pizza shops in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

