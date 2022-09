Picasso Pizza has opened in Manheim Township with specialty pizza, pasta dishes and sandwiches.

The new pizza shop at 1704 New Holland Pike takes the former home of JoJo’s Crazy Pizza.

The new shop has a menu that includes wraps, sandwiches, salads and wings alongside pizza and pasta dishes. It features house-made mozzarella for its pizza.

Picasso Pizza is owned by Travis Blacklock.

Picasso Pizza Address: 1704 New Holland Pike Hours: 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Info.: 717-947-7484, facebook.com/picassopizzalancaster