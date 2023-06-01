Honeygrow to open fast-casual restaurant in Crossings; Angry Young and Poor to leave Lancaster city

A Philadelphia-based restaurant chain featuring made-to-order salads, stir fry dishes, and honey-topped fruit cups is making plans for its first Lancaster County location.

Honeygrow, which operates 33 fast-casual restaurants, will be building a new one at Crossings at Conestoga Creek, the Wegmans-anchored shopping center across from Long’s Park.

The 2,500-square-foot Honeygrow restaurant at 1100 Christopher Place will be built next to Miller’s Ale House, across the street from where Shake Shack opened its new drive-thru restaurant last month.

At its new Manheim Township location, Honeygrow will have inside seating for around 50 as well as space for about 20 on a patio. With construction beginning this summer, an early spring 2024 opening is planned, said Justin Rosenberg, Honeygrow’s founder and CEO.

At Honeygrow, customers use touch screens to select ingredients for stir fry dishes, salads and its honeybars, which are customizable dessert fruit cups drizzled with honey and topped with garnishes such as nuts, yogurt and granola.

Honeygrow began in 2012 with a restaurant in Philadelphia. It now has 33 company-owned locations, mostly in the Philadelphia region. Honeygrow also has restaurants in New York, New Jersey and Virginia. Rosenberg said the opening of a Lancaster County restaurant is part of an expansion plan that has Honeygrow planning 10 to 12 new restaurants this year.