The Eagles Pro Shop has moved to a new, larger spot in The Shops at Rockvale.

The team store for the Philadelphia Eagles now occupies a 4,500-square-foot space near the Disney store at the western end of the Route 30 shopping center. It sells Eagles jerseys, jackets and T-shirts along with Eagles branded gifts, gear and collectibles.

The store, originally called Eagles End Zone, first opened at Rockvale in 2004.