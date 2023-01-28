Serving a variety of Caribbean dishes, PepperPot opened earlier this month in the Columbia Market House, taking the spot previously occupied by Gypsy Kitchen, which had been an anchor restaurant for the historic market but closed in June.

Like Gypsy Kitchen, PepperPot is open on some days when the market is closed, keeping a Wednesday through Saturday schedule inside the 15 S. Third St. facility. The market’s full roster of vendors is open only on Saturdays.

But unlike Gypsy Kitchen, PepperPot does not have exclusive use of the market’s kitchen, or the 100 seats arrayed in front of its stand. That’s because PepperPot isn’t actually an anchor restaurant but instead represents a new effort to revitalize the historic market by offering shared kitchen and seating space to food vendors.

“It’s a different concept,” said market manager Chris Vera. “This is a community building, it is a borough-owned building, it needs to be used as a community building.”

Vera, the president of the Columbia Historic Preservation Society who became the market’s manager in July, said the previous arrangement that gave Gypsy Kitchen exclusive use of the market’s kitchen space and 100-seat dining area did not work out.

Problems arose, he said, when customers on market days wanted to sit in the area that was set aside for the exclusive use of Gypsy Kitchen. The arrangement also complicated the market’s potential use as a venue for events on nonmarket days since they could spill over into space set aside for Gypsy Kitchen.

Gypsy Kitchen, which had previously operated out of Lancaster Theological Seminary in Lancaster city, relocated to Columbia where it was the anchor restaurant when the market reopened in May 2021 after a $3.5 million renovation.

Instead of recruiting a new anchor restaurant, Vera led the effort to turn all the dining areas in the market into shared spaces while encouraging more food vendors to utilize what is now a shared kitchen. Three vendors now regularly use the facilities, but Vera said he hopes more will begin preparing food in the space that was added with the recent renovation.

Vera has also been helping market food vendors become the caterers for private events such as weddings and birthday parties that have become a more frequent occurrence at the market.

PepperPot is the first food vendor to open on nonmarket days, but Vera said he hopes more will follow and slowly build momentum for expanding market days beyond just Saturday.

“They’re more than welcome to. I don’t mind. The doors are open,” Vera says. “This is the slow transition of the market house.”

Linton Green, who owns PepperPot with his wife Shemeila, says helping people realize they are open Wednesday through Saturday has been a challenge in the early days, but he says he has been grateful for the support from the market’s overseers.

The Greens, who also have a PepperPot location near Harrisburg, offer a menu of traditional Caribbean, Jamaican and Guyanese dishes such as jerk chicken, curry chicken, curry goat and oxtail. The Columbia location also features a variety of sandwiches.

PEPPERPOT COLUMBIA Address: 15 S. Third St. Columbia (Columbia Market House). Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Info.: 717-963-5057, “Pepperpot Columbia” on Facebook.