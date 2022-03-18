A retail pastry shop has opened in the former home of a Paradise candy shop.

Pastry Paradise is now open at 3315 Lincoln Highway East, the onetime home of Sweets for Sweetie Candies. Pastry Paradise is owned by Melissa Gould, whose family owned the candy shop that closed four years ago.

Pastry Paradise sells cupcakes, cake pops, cheesecakes and other specialty desserts as well as wedding and birthday cakes. The 1,500-square-foot bake shop offers retail sales to go from its location and also makes custom cakes and desserts.

Owner Melissa Gould previously worked for her family’s candy business and has also been a pastry chef at the former Historic Strasburg Inn.