An owner of Passenger Coffee has abandoned plans to create a Lancaster city restaurant and bar beside the Lancaster County Courthouse while announcing his intention to open a restaurant and bottle shop next door to where he once wanted to build a boutique hotel.

In an Oct. 16 post on the blogging website Medium, Kyle Sollenberger said that along with Jonathan Shirey he plans to develop Passerine at 114 E. Prince St., the former home of Beer Wall, a restaurant with self-service beer that closed in August.

With an outside patio and a 35-seat dining room, Passerine will have an all-day menu that includes shareable plates as well as a selection of wine, cocktails, beer and specialty ice teas, Sollenberger said.

A spring opening is planned after the completion of renovations to the space that was once the home of Pour restaurant, whose operators still own the building.

Passerine will be next to 118. N. Prince St., a property Sollenberger co-owned from 2014 to 2019 and where he wanted to develop The Surveyor Hotel. The three-story property was sold in 2019 and plans are now in the works to redevelop the building and an adjacent parking lot into a 68-unit apartment building.

Passerine will be managed by Commons Co., the company Sollenberger owns with Crystal Weaver, his business partner for the Surveyor Hotel project. Commons Co. owns Passenger Coffee, Prince Street Café, Merrymaker Catering, Necessary Coffee and Commissary Kitchen & Bakery.

In the same post describing his plans for Passerine, Sollenberger announced that 10 months after beginning work on Bar Cassius, a restaurant and bar he wanted to develop at 40 E. Grant St., the project was “irrevocably, implacably, dead.”

Sollenberger explained to LNP | LancasterOnline that building code requirements, accessibility and liquor license issues were among the reasons the plans were dropped.

“The investment and risk no longer lined up with potential returns for the space,” he said.

Sollenberger had been working on Bar Cassius with Shirey and the owners of the East Grant Street property – which extends to King Street and includes the Woodstream headquarters – Kris Kaufman and Dan Gotwalt.

Sollenberger had hoped Bar Cassius would pay homage to Wagner’s Café, a three-story hotel and tavern that was described as “the handsomest bar room in the city” in an August 1891 Lancaster New Era story on its opening. Wagner’s Café operated for about three decades and then the 40 E. Grant St. building was largely vacant until it was redeveloped for professional offices.

Bar Cassius’ name was derived from the first name of C. Emlen Urban, the famed Lancaster architect who designed the building.