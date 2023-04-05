Passerine, a restaurant, bar and bottle shop, has debuted in Lancaster city.

Passerine has opened at 114 N. Prince St., the former home of Beer Wall, a restaurant that closed in August 2022. Before Beer Wall, the spot was Pour restaurant.

Passerine owners Kyle Sollenberger and Jonathan Shirey have updated the space by locating their bar in the center of the long, narrow restaurant while turning the former back bar into a kitchen and separate dining area.

The back dining room is slated to eventually offer reservation-only dining for a five-course tasting menu. The rest of the 75-seat restaurant will feature the all-day cafe menu that includes soups, salads and potatoes as well as an “all-day” omelet, clams and a butternut squash crepe cake. Dinner entrees, which are served after 5 p.m., include Pennsylvania trout, rutabaga steak and crispy duck leg schnitzel.

Sollenberger said the food and drinks selection is focused on small, local producers, noting that 65 of the 100 bottles of wine on its wine list are from East Coast winemakers. The central bar has 20 taps, eight of which are for beer, with the rest reserved for wine and cocktails. The restaurant has seating for 30 at an outside patio next to the sidewalk.

A display near the entrance includes a selection of cookbooks as well as bottles of wine that can be bought for carryout.

Sollenberger, the majority owner of Passerine, is also an owner of the Commons Company with Crystal Weaver. Commons Company operates Passenger Coffee, Prince Street Café, Merrymaker Catering, Necessary Coffee and Commissary Kitchen & Bakery.

Shirey is a physician and longtime friend of Sollenberger who previously was going to partner with Bar Cassius, a former plan to create a bar in an historic building next to the Lancaster County Courthouse.

Passerine’s patio belongs to the adjacent building at 118 N. Prince St. which Sollenberger once owned with his Commons Company business partner Weaver. In 2015, the pair proposed a boutique hotel, The Survey Hotel, in the building, but dropped those plans and sold the property in December 2019 to a group of investors. The most recent proposal for the building is an eight-story apartment building that would extend to an adjacent parking lot.

Passerine Address: 114 N. Prince St. Hours: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday through Monday. (Closed Tuesday and Wednesday). Info: 717-283-2996, cafepasserine.com, facebook.com/passerine.