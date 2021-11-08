Parma Pizza Grill is now open in Columbia.

The new restaurant at 232 Locust St. replaces Verona Pizza & Pasta.

Before opening, owner Jason McCardell oversaw some renovations to the restaurant space, which has seating for about 20. In addition to pizza, the menu includes hoagies, calzones, and stromboli as well as chicken tenders, wings and salads.

The new restaurant is part of a regional franchise with more than two dozen locations across the state. The restaurants have different names, although most in Lancaster County are called Parma Pizza. McCardell operates the Parma Pizza location in Landisville and is the former owner of Pizza Parma restaurants in Marietta and Manheim Township.