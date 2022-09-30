Manor Shopping Center .jpg

Parma Pizza & Grill will be opening a new restaurant in Manor Shopping Center along Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township. 

The regional pizza restaurant has signed a lease for a 2,000-square-foot space in the Lancaster Township shopping center at 1234 Millersville Pike, according to an announcement from Bennett Williams Commercial, which handles leasing for the center.

Parma Pizza & Grill will take a space between Regal Cinemas and Fine Wine & Good Spirits that was formerly occupied by H&R Block, Bennett Williams announced.

No one from Parma Pizza responded to a request for more information about the new location. The restaurant will be part of a regional franchise with more than two dozen locations across the state. The restaurants have different names, although most in Lancaster County are called Parma Pizza.

