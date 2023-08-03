Parlor Doughnuts, an Ohio-based franchise that features croissant-like doughnuts, is opening a new location Friday, Aug. 4, along Route 30 in East Lampeter Township.

Parlor Doughnuts takes a spot in the Mill Creek Square shopping center at 2350 Lincoln Highway East, occupying the end space in a row of shops and restaurants near Red Robin. The 2,400-square-foot café space is the former home of SaladWorks, which closed several years ago.

In addition to a selection of what are described as “layered doughnuts,” the menu at Parlor Doughnuts includes breakfast and lunch sandwiches, coffee, smoothies, kombucha and juice. The café has inside seating for around 40 as well as some tables outside.

The first Parlor Doughnuts opened in Evansville, Ohio, in 2019 and has since expanded through franchising to 16 shops in nine states. The franchisees for the East Lampeter shop are Andrew and Teal Morcos, who live in Wrightsville.

Andrew Morcos, who works in banking, said he was inspired to become a Parlor Doughnuts franchisee after seeing a long line last year at a shop in Florida during a visit when he was scouting for real estate. On the plane ride home, Morcos said he got in touch with the company about becoming a franchisee.

Next year Morcos said he would like to open a Parlor Doughnuts near Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and then open another one somewhere in York County.