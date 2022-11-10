The former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center will host a holiday makers’ market on the first three Saturdays in December.

The market will feature 90-plus vendors selling a wide variety of items, including candles, jewelry, woodwork, pottery and home decor. Admission is free.

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17. It is organized by Creatively Lancaster, which sets up markets for vendors who make or design their own products. This is the fourth year Creatively Lancaster has hosted a holiday market at Park City.

The holiday market will overlap with a pop-up, 60-foot by 100-foot ice-skating rink outside the former Bon-Ton at the 142 Park City Center shopping mall in Lancaster city. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 to Feb. 26 and will be operated by Pennsylvania-based Flight on Ice.

Bon-Ton operated at Park City Center from 1992 to 2018, when the department store chain was sold to liquidators and closed all of its stores. The Park City Center store closed in August 2018. The building served as Lancaster County’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site from March 2021 to June 2021.

In 2019, Park City disclosed a plan to demolish the building and replace it with two free-standing restaurants. A mall spokesperson said those plans "are on hold as we continue to evaluate all options."