After operating a food truck for two years, Tacos El Gordo has added a restaurant in downtown Ephrata.

The new Tacos El Gordo at 52 E. Main St. replaces The Pressed Plate, a sandwich restaurant which closed in December 2021. The 50-seat restaurant features a menu that includes tacos, burritos, nachos and quesadillas as well as quesabirras, which are tacos made with melted cheese served with broth for dipping.

Tacos El Gordo is owned by Yuliya and Francisco Ostos who have been regularly parking their food truck around Ephrata and say they will resume operating the food truck by the end of February.