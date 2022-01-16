The owners of an Italian restaurant in Akron have now opened a new pizza shop near Lititz.

Located just north of Lititz at 18 Copperfield Circle in Warwick Township, Lititz Pizza Co. occupies the former home of Tony G’s American Diner, which before that was Café Capriccio. The restaurant is in Warwick Center, a commercial complex at Route 501 and East Newport Road.

In addition to pizza, the menu includes salads, wings, subs, stromboli, calzones and quesadillas. Dinners include lasagna, manicotti, and marsala with mushrooms.

Lititz Pizza Co. is owned by Javier Martinez and Gaspare “Rino” Gelardi, who along with their wives are owners of Nonna Rosa’s Traditional Italian Kitchen in Akron, and Two Cousins in downtown Lancaster. In addition, Martinez is an owner of Two Cousins Pizza in Ephrata and Gelardi is an owner of Bacio Pizza near Manheim