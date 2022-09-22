Following a complete renovation of the space, Botanical Creperie has opened in the former Earl Township home of Brady’s Pub.

The new restaurant at the western end of Brookshire Plaza at 856 W. Main St. features a breakfast and lunch menu that includes sweet and savory crepes, waffles, pastries and soups and it has a full coffee bar. The café has inside seating for around 40 and room for 20 at outside tables. The 2,200-square-foot restaurant is owned by Mark and Mary Fisher, who also own New Holland Coffee Co. at the other end of the shopping center.

The Fishers also have a café in Lancaster and are developing a location in Lititz that will include a small brewery. Construction on the Lititz location is slated to begin in early October and wrap up by mid-summer 2023, Mark Fisher said.

The kitchen at Botanical Creperie supplies baked goods for all the other locations and also has the company offices. The renovation of the space included the installation of a skylight. A skylight is also being installed at the nearby New Holland Coffee Co. location.

Brady’s Pub, which closed in March, originally opened in 2009, replacing The Cracker Box. The pub was owned by Art and Carol Groff, who named the restaurant for their dog.